Australia shares set to open higher as U.S. stimulus hopes revived

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Friday, tracking a robust Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Congress over further COVID-19 economic relief had restarted.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.19% at 21:23 GMT, a 5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.3% to 12,267.1 in early trade.