Australia shares set to open lower after Trump calls off economic relief talks

(Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking a dismal Wall Street close as U.S. President Donald Trump called off coronavirus economic relief negotiations, and a day after the domestic government introduced its steepest budget deficit ever.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.3% at 21:16 GMT, a 30.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.038% to 11,970.4 in early trade.