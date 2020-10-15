Australia shares set to open lower on weak commodity prices, NZ flat

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge lower on Friday as weak commodity prices are likely to dent local iron ore and energy stocks, with fading hopes of U.S. fiscal stimulus adding to frail risk sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2% or 13 points, a 24.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, as at 2023 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.