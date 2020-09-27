Australia shares set to rise as Victoria eases restrictions, New Zealand down

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday with investors likely to cheer easing COVID-19 restrictions in the state of Victoria in the wake of slowing infections.

Victoria, the country’s second most populous state, will accelerate the easing of social distancing restrictions as infections slowed to fewer than 20 a day.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.4%, a 21-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 1.1% to 11,670.27 points by 0931 GMT.