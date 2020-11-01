Australia shares set to rise at open; New Zealand dips

FILE PHOTO: An investor is reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to firm on Monday after shedding 3.9% last week, as the country reported zero new COVID-19 cases for the first time in five months, while heavyweight mining stocks are set to find support in robust iron ore prices.

The absence of new daily coronavirus community infections on Sunday paves the way for the further easing of social-distancing restrictions.

Markets will eye Tuesday’s central bank cash-rate decision and the U.S. presidential election.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.9%, a 14.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark ended 0.6% lower on Friday and posted its biggest weekly drop in six months.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% in early trade.