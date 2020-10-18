Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

Australia shares set to rise on easing lockdowns, New Zealand firms

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Monday as Victoria state easing its lockdown on declining coronavirus cases is likely to lift the mood, helped by U.S. officials saying a new stimulus package could be passed before elections.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.6%, a 26.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close, as at 2102 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.2% in early trade.

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

