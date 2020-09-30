Australia shares set to rise tracking Wall Street, New Zealand flat

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is seen at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Thursday, tracking Wall Street which closed last session higher as stimulus talks progressed, with gains in prominent mining stocks on the back of soaring iron ore prices likely lifting the benchmark.

U.S. stocks closed solidly higher on Wednesday as government leaders continued talks for a new pandemic relief package, while iron ore futures surged, with the Chinese benchmark jumping 5%. [.N][IRONORE/]

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.2%, a 2.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark fell 2.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.06% in early trade.