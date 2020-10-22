Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Markets

Australia shares set to rise tracking Wall Street, NZ firms

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Friday, tracking their Wall Street peers, as progress in U.S. stimulus talks gave a dose of optimism to markets.

The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 0.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up