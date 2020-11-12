Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower; New Zealand drops

FILE PHOTO: An investor is reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

(Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to track Wall Street lower on Friday, as initial euphoria over a potential COVID-19 vaccine faded in the face of rising infections and the threat of a fresh round of restrictions to contain the pandemic.

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.6%, a 24.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower in the previous session.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 12644.030 points in early trade.