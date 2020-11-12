Australia shares set to track Wall Street lower; New Zealand drops

(Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to track Wall Street lower on Friday, as initial euphoria over a potential COVID-19 vaccine faded in the face of rising infections and the threat of a fresh round of restrictions to contain the pandemic.
The local share price index futures YAPcm1 fell 0.6%, a 24.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark closed 0.5% lower in the previous session.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 12644.030 points in early trade.
Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney
