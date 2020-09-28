Australia shares tipped to follow global equities higher, New Zealand rises

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is adorned with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) logo in central Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Tuesday amid a rally in global equities, with miners and gold stocks likely to lift the benchmark on the back of a jump in underlying commodity prices.

Global equity markets surged on Monday in what some analysts called a ‘relief rally’, recovering from last week’s sharp selloff.[MKTS/GLOB]

The gold bullion and iron ore prices recorded significant overnight gains.[GOL/][IRONORE/]

The local share price index futures YAPcm1 rose 0.6%, a 29.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% in early trade.