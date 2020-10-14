Australia shares to follow Wall Street lower, NZ flat

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to slip on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s weak finish as a surge in coronavirus cases globally and fading hopes of passage of U.S. fiscal stimulus before elections weighed on sentiment.

The local share price index futures dropped 0.2% or 15 points, a 33.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, as at 2102 GMT. The benchmark slid 0.3% on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,533.8 in early trade.