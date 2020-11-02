Australian shares cautious as investors await central bank decision, U.S. election

FILE PHOTO: An investor is reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

(Reuters) - Australian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors avoided big bets ahead of a central bank rate decision and the U.S. presidential election, with financials dropping after weaker results from the country’s second-largest lender.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.1% to 5,922.8 by 0015 GMT, recouping some losses after dropping to a near one-month low in the session. The benchmark index is on track for a third straight session of losses.

Investors were on the sidelines awaiting the Australian central bank’s decision on Tuesday, where it is expected to cut key rates, with the threat of a contested election result in Washington adding to the caution.

“The worst case scenario for markets is a long period of electoral uncertainty, either through a close contest or a disputed result... The most immediate concern for markets is that political paralysis will delay or diminish a fiscal response to the deteriorating coronavirus situation,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets said in a note.

Financial shares .AXFJ, the benchmark's largest component, slipped 0.4% after the country's second-largest lender Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX revealed a 62% plunge in full-year cash profit, sending its shares nearly 2% lower.

Embattled wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX jumped 8.8% after it said the proposed takeover offer from Ares Management ARES.N had an implied value of A$1.85 a share, a 21% premium to Friday's closing price.

Technology shares .AXIJ and energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped half a percent to 12,024.7 and was also trading lower for a third consecutive day.