Australian shares drop on Victoria's virus woes; New Zealand at one-month low

(Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower for a second session on Friday, as losses in financials offset gains in mining stocks, while a rise in infections in the country’s coronavirus hotspot Victoria dashed hopes of a swifter recovery.

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO shed early gains to edge 0.3% lower to 5,864.5 at the close of trade. The benchmark inched 0.09% higher for the week after four weeks in the red.

The Australian stock market has been flitting in choppy trade this week as investors refrained from making big bets amid heightened worries about experimental COVID-19 vaccines, stimulus and a virus-battered economy.

Adding to the woes, the state of Victoria on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections in more than a week.

“Our markets are a bit balanced at the moment but we are in waiting game for the elections (U.S.) next as it’s only 30 trading days away now,” said Henry Jennings, analyst at Marcustoday.

“The market can’t really make up its mind today about which way to jump, but looks like investors are happy to bank some money and retreat to the sidelines.”

Mining stocks .AXMM added 1.8% and recorded its best weekly gain in six, while gold stocks .AXGD rose 1% in their best week since May.

The country's biggest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX ended 2.3% higher as the company urged its shareholders to reject a resolution on climate change.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ lost half a percent and fell to its lowest level since June 1. Financial planning giant AMP Ltd AMP.AX dropped up to 9.2%, while the "Big Four" banks lost between 0.6% and 1.4%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 1.2% to its lowest close in more than a month, a day after the country fell to its deepest economic slump on record in the June quarter.

The index ended in the red for a third straight week.