Australian shares set to drop amid global sell-off, NZ falls

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, as concerns over surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States continued to bruise global equities.

The United States, Russia and France set daily records for coronavirus infections, clouding the global economic outlook.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday as prospects for a stimulus package dimmed ahead of the Nov. 3 election. [.N]

Australia’s local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2% on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% in early trade.