Aussie shares weaken, Rio Tinto drops 4.8 pct; NZ set to snap winning streak

March 1 (Reuters) - Mining giant Rio Tinto was at the forefront of declines in Australian shares on Thursday, dropping up to 4.8 percent as it traded ex-dividend, while the broader market shivered due to expectations for rising U.S. interest rates

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.9 percent, or 55.2 points, to 5,960.8 by 0142 GMT. The benchmark closed Wednesday down 0.7 percent.

Wall Street exerted a bearish influence, having fallen for a second day after comments from the new Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell hardened expectations for up to four U.S. rate hikes this year.

Trading ex-dividend on the day, Rio Tinto’s drop was its steepest intraday percentage loss in over ten months. BHP lost 1.2 percent.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.55 percent to 543 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, while copper sank to its lowest in over two weeks.

Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals dipped up to 3 percent and was on-track for a third straight day of losses.

Falling oil prices impacted energy stocks with the energy index down over 2 percent as bellwether Woodside Petroleum shed as much as 2.2 percent.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, after official data showed a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories and a surprise build in gasoline stocks.

Locally, commercial explosives maker Orica Ltd dropped as much as 6.6 percent to its lowest in nearly three months after it said first-half earnings before interest and tax would be hit by a range of charges amounting to A$300 million ($232.95 million).

Healthcare stock CSL Ltd, which has significant U.S. exposure, dropped as much as 1.8 percent mirroring losses in the U.S. healthcare index of 1.6 percent.

The ‘Big 4’ banks lost between 0.3 and 1.1 percent, while retailer Woolworths Group dropped 2 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 30.7 points, or 0.4 percent, lower at 8,343.12, and was on course to snap a six-day winning streak.

Weighing most on the index, SkyCity Entertainment Group shares fell 3.3 percent, hitting their lowest in three months, while dairy company a2 Milk dropped 1.1 percent.

Official data showing that New Zealand’s terms of trade hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2017 did little to cheer sentiment.

For more individual stocks activity click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)