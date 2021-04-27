Australia shares fall as banks, tech stocks weigh

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, with losses in technology and financial stocks outweighing gains in the mining sector as iron ore prices and gold prices firmed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.27% to 7,026.5 points by 0027 GMT.

The top percentage gainer on the benchmark was Bingo Industries Ltd, up 6.7%, after the waste management firm agreed to be bought by Macquarie Group for A$2.3 billion ($1.79 billion).

Bingo shares were also the most heavily traded shares by volume.

Shares of Australian betting firm Tabcorp Holdings rose nearly 4% after UK’s Entain proposed a $2.7 billion buyout of its wagering and media arm.

The top percentage losers on the benchmark were Mesoblast Ltd, down 3.19%, followed by Adbri Ltd, losing 2.69%.

Among sectors, financial stocks fell 0.44%, led by Zip Co Ltd, down 2.22%, and AMP Ltd, losing 1.75%.

Technology stocks fell 0.12%, led by Appen Ltd , down 0.97%, and Afterpay Ltd, losing 0.47%.

Mining stocks rose 0.43%, led by Piedmont Lithium Ltd, up 6.82%, while gold stocks rose 0.21%.

The energy index fell 0.23,% led by Origin Energy Ltd, down 1.2%, and Beach Energy Ltd, losing 0.91%

In other markets, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.04% at 29114.76.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.11% to 12,636.7. The top percentage losers were A2 Milk Company Ltd, down 3.8%, and Fletcher Building Ltd , losing 1.51%.