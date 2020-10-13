Australia shares hit near two-month high as banks shine

(Reuters) - Australian shares hit a near two-month high on Tuesday, led by banking and technology stocks, as expectations that the United States would soon pass a coronavirus relief package lifted global equity markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1% to 6,193 by 0005 GMT, after closing 0.5% higher on Monday.
In New Zealand, the main S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8% to hit an all-time high of 12,454.57.
Overnight, all three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher after optimism was sparked by the Trump administration’s call to pass a leaner coronavirus relief bill as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance. [.N]
Market participants are now waiting for China’s monthly export data due later in the day for further direction.
A Reuters poll showed exports likely rose for a fourth straight month in September as the world’s second-biggest economy and Australia’s top trade partner stays on the path to economic recovery.
Australian financial stocks climbed as much as 2.6% on Tuesday to hit a two-month high, with the “Big Four” banks adding between 1.5% and 3%.
IT stocks firmed 1.9% and were on track to post a seventh session of gains, taking cues from a tech rally in the United States.
Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd rose 4.4% to a record high and led the sub-index higher.
Meanwhile, coal producers fell sharply on reports China was blocking shipments of the commodity from Australia.
Whitehaven Coal slid 5.3% and was the biggest loser on the benchmark, while New Hope Corp dropped 5.6%.
Australia-listed shares of real estate developer Unibail Rodamco SE jumped 6.8% to top the benchmark index, after the company entered an agreement to sell an office building for 620 million Euros ($732.41 million).
In New Zealand, local shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd added 4.3% to lead gains, followed by Argosy Property Ltd’s 2.8% rise.
($1 = 0.8465 euros)
Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
