Australia shares off on fears of protracted trade war; NZ edges up

* Miners and financials drag index lower

* Property developers and builders rise to offset losses

* Investors not expecting trade deal anytime soon -analyst

By Rashmi Ashok

May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Wednesday as investors worried that the lack of progress in talks between the United States and China could signal a protracted trade war and harm the Australian economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 18.3 points or 0.3% to 6,481.8 at 0106 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.4% on Tuesday.

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and the negative impact of the trade war on the Chinese economy could harm demand for Australian products.

“There is a lot of posturing and chest beating from U.S. President Donald Trump and it just makes it hard to really get a feeling in the market. Investors are just not convinced,” said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

“Chinese leader Xi Jinping saying they were starting on a new ‘Long March’ doesn’t really sound like a quick fix,” he added.

President Xi Jinping called for a new Long March in a speech at Jiangxi, where Mao Zedong began his ascent to power during a series of retreats by the Red Army to evade pursuing Nationalist forces, state media reported.

Investors took it as a sign that China is preparing for a protracted trade war, with no clear path to a trade deal in the near future.

Financials fell 0.8% after a near 8% rally over the previous two sessions.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group each fell 0.9%.

Lenders were also hit after Australia’s financial regulator said it may impose additional capital requirements on some financial institutions after it found weakness in their ability to self-assess non-financial risk.

Miners fell 0.5% despite record high iron ore prices. Fortescue Metals Group fell as much as 9% as its shares traded ex-dividend.

Mining giant BHP Group and rival Rio Tinto fell as much as 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks slipped nearly 1.2%. Top miner Newcrest Mining fell as much as 1.2% while Northern Star Resources shed 1.8%.

Offsetting losses on the index, property and building material manufacturers continued to rise, boosted by Australia’s prudential regulator easing lending criteria for home loans.

James Hardie rose 2.4%, Adelaide Brighton added 6.1% while property developer Stockland Corporation tacked on 3.3%. Boral gained 1.4%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% or 10.78 points to 10,226.87.

Utilities provider Infratil rose 6.4% while dairy giant a2 Milk Company edged higher. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Darren Schuettler)