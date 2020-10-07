Australia shares rise as govt paves way for billions in stimulus

(Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday, lifted mostly by tech and industrial stocks, a day after the government promised billions in the federal budget to help take the coronavirus-stricken economy out of recession.

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is adorned with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) logo in central Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.25% to 5,977.2 points by 0010 GMT.

The Australian government on Tuesday announced billions in tax cuts and programmes to boost employment and infrastructure spending, measures that are set to push the budget deficit to a record A$213.7 billion ($151.73 billion) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

“The federal budget seems to have wide support, and the market certainly took it in its stride faced with the complete economic dislocation from the virus,” said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stock broking at Argonaut.

The market showed scant reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to stop negotiations with Democrats on a coronavirus economic relief bill until after the elections.

Among sectors, tech stocks .AXIJ climbed more than 1%, with online property-related services company REA Group Ltd REA.AX gaining 1.4%.

Industrials .AXNJ were also higher, with employment-related services provider Seek Ltd SEK.AX rising 1.7% and Sydney Airport Holdings SYD.AX up 0.8%.

Gold stocks .AXGD, on the other hand, dropped about 2% as prices of bullion slid after Trump's surprise announcement.

The country's largest independent gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX lost more than 1%, while explorer OceanaGold Corp OGC.AX dropped 2%.

Miners .AXMM were also trading lower, with BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX down 1.9% and 0.9%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was largely flat, as gains among financial and utility shares were pared by losses among healthcare and industrial shares.

($1 = 1.4085 Australian dollars)