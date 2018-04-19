FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 19, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set to slip; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, in line with weakness on Wall Street, as commodity and oil prices take a breather.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9 pct, or 41 points to 4726, a 95-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday, up 0.3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent at 2210 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.