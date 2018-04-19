Australia shares set to slip; NZ up

April 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, in line with weakness on Wall Street, as commodity and oil prices take a breather.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9 pct, or 41 points to 4726, a 95-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday, up 0.3 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent at 2210 GMT. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by Tom Brown)