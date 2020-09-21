Australia shares slip as virus cases resurge in Europe; New Zealand lower

(Reuters) - Australian shares fell slightly on Monday, as a Wall Street decline in the previous session and surging cases of COVID-19 in Europe pushed investors to look past an improvement in the domestic coronavirus situation.

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.2% to 5,852.10 by 0102 GMT.

Markets tracked a lower finish on Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC on Friday, with sentiment further dented by resurgence of infections in several European nations. [.N]

This is despite the hot spot of Victoria reporting 11 new cases on Monday, better than its three-month low milestone of 14 on Sunday. A steady fall in the daily numbers has put the state on course to ease more curbs.

The Australian gold index .AXGD fell as much as 1.8% and was set for its worst day since Sept. 11. Top losers were Oceanagold Corp OGC.AX, which tumbled as much as 6.6% to its lowest since May 12, and Anglogold Ashanti AGG.AX down 5.7%.

The wider metals and mining index .AXMM fell as much as 0.7%, led by Red Ltd's RED.AX 3% slide and Saracen Mineral's SAR.AX drop of more than 2%.

Helping limit the losses on the benchmark, the healthcare sector .AXHJ climbed 1.6%, buoyed by Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals CUV.AX and Sonic Healthcare SHL.AX, up about 3% each.

Citi raised FY21 earnings forecast for Sonic Healthcare on the assumption of high volumes of COVID-19 testing in the United States and Australia in the first half of 2021.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.49% to 11,576.7, its lowest since Aug. 17.

The top percentage losers were Serko Ltd SKO.NZ, down 4.63%, followed by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd FPH.NZ that shed 3.47%.