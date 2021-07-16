Australian shares edge lower as lockdowns weigh

July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Friday as lockdowns in the country’s two most populous cities soured investor sentiment, with heavyweight miners on track to snap a four-day gaining streak.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.2% to 7,319.8 by 0107 GMT, but was set to post a weekly gain of more than 0.5%.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.6% and S&P 500 E-minis futures lost 0.1%.

The state of Victoria was ordered into a five-day lockdown on Thursday following a spike in COVID-19 infections, joining Sydney as they battle an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Miners fell 0.6% with Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Group Ltd shedding 1.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

The world’s top iron ore producer, Rio Tinto, raised its full-year iron ore production cost guidance due to increased labour and input costs.

Buy now, pay later firms Afterpay Ltd and Zip Co Ltd were set for sharp weekly losses following a report earlier this week that Apple could enter the space in the United States.

Afterpay has lost 12.5% so far this week, heading for its worst showing in more than two months.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices lower and were down 0.7%.

Whitehaven Coal, however, jumped as much as 9.7% and hit its highest since February last year. Citi Research lifted the coal miner’s price target after it narrowly beat full-year coal production forecast on Thursday.

Healthcare stocks, which make a bulk of their earnings in U.S. dollars, were among the few gainers on the benchmark index, as the greenback advanced overnight.

CSL Ltd, the country’s biggest healthcare stock, added as much as 0.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,670.74 points.

New Zealand’s consumer price index beat expectations in the second quarter, soaring by its highest in about a decade, leading to more bets that the central bank may tighten policy as early as August. (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)