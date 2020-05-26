Australian shares hit 2-1/2-month high on economic recovery hopes; NZ gains

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Tuesday climbed to their highest in more than two months, as hopes of economic recovery buoyed sentiment with the country slowly moving towards normal activity, while Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong continued to weigh.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.89% at 5,665.8, as of 0037 GMT. The bourse rose as much as 1% to hit its highest since March 12. The benchmark closed 2.2% firmer on Monday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to say on Tuesday that the country’s economy must not become reliant on government stimulus, according to extracts of a speech sent to Reuters.

Meanwhile, China warned on Monday that it will take counter-measures if the United States insists on undermining its interests regarding Hong Kong, fuelling fears of a continued standoff between the world’s largest economies.

Energy stocks boosted the benchmark, rising as much as 2.2% to its highest level since March 11 on the back of firmer oil prices.

Brent crude futures rose 0.48% to $35.70 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 2.05% to $33.93 per barrel.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd rose 2.52%, while Beach Energy Ltd climbed 2.47​%.

Financial stocks rose 0.89% with the ‘Big Four’ lenders gaining in a range of 0.5% to 1.2%.

Advancing volumes outnumbered declining ones by a 2.6:1 ratio on the Australian exchange.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.48% to 10,828.

The top percentage gainers in the benchmark were SKY Network Television Ltd, up 11.11%, followed by Kathmandu Holdings Ltd, gaining 5.05%.

Shares of Air New Zealand surged 2% after the carrier said it slashed costs to the extent it had not yet needed to draw down on a government loan.