Australian shares set for biggest weekly loss since April

(Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Friday as concerns about the global economic health due to surging COVID-19 cases around the world overshadowed upbeat U.S. data, with the benchmark heading for its biggest weekly drop since April.

FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is seen at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 9, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO slipped 0.3% or 20.50 points to 5,939.8 by 0143 GMT.

While the U.S. economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, helping Wall Street close higher, surging COVID-19 cases in the country and in Europe, the resultant nationwide lockdowns in Germany and France weighed on sentiment. [.N]

Fears about what these would mean for an already fragile economic recovery pressured Australian stocks, with the gold sub-index .AXGD driving losses. The index fell 1.4% to a four-month low.

OceanaGold Corp OGC.AX slumped 10%, followed by Red 5 Ltd RED.AX, down 4.3%.

The Australian tech index .AXIJ dropped 1.3%. Fintech firm EML Payments Ltd EML.AX and machine learning company Appen Ltd APX.AX were among biggest laggards, down 3.8% and 2.3%, respectively.

Healthcare shares .AXHJ slid 0.7%, with the industry major CSL Ltd CSL.AX shedding 0.4%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ were a bright spot as they added as much as 1.4% and marked their biggest intraday gain in more than two weeks, largely due to AMP Ltd's AMP.AX 20% surge.

Shares of the troubled wealth manager saw their biggest intraday percentage gain in 17 years and topped the benchmark after U.S.-based Ares Management Corp ARES.N made a non-binding acquisition offer which local media says could be valued about A$5 billion ($3.56 billion).

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 713, while 569 declined as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 12,138.8, dragged by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp FPH.NZ and Auckland International Airport AIA.NZ.