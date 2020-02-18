Techs drag Australia shares lower as Apple outlook weighs; NZ at record high

* The iPhone maker warns of revenue miss on virus impact

* Software developer Altium sees worst day in over 7 years

* Tech stocks down 3.3%, mark worst day in over 4 months

* Miner BHP Group up 0.6% after HY profit jumps

* Medical equipment maker Ansell down 5.4%

By Sameer Manekar

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by heavy losses in technology stocks after Apple Inc flagged a revenue miss amid weakening demand and production in China from the coronavirus outbreak.

The iPhone maker said it will not meet its revenue outlook for the current quarter, as some of its retail stores in China, which supplied 18% of revenue in the year-ago quarter, remain closed or are operating at reduced hours.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.2% at 7,111.8 points, as of 0100 GMT, amid subdued trading as the U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

The Australian tech sub-index led the declines, falling 3.3% to its worst session in more than four months.

Among the top decliners was Altium Ltd, losing up to 15.5% to mark its worst day in over seven years on bleak outlook following the outbreak.

“Tech companies in Australia trade on a very solid price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, so even a small miss would give the stock a good knock-around, and that would appear to be happening with Altium,” James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut said.

Meanwhile, worries of economic impact from the outbreak, which has so far killed more than 1,800 people in China, continued to dampen the sentiment.

The uncertainty regarding the exact impact of coronavirus just means that the high P/E stocks will look fragile, McGlew added.

Among other decliners, the healthcare sector fell up to 0.8%, with medical equipment maker Ansell Ltd slipping 5.4%, marking its worst session in nearly 18 months, after it flagged impact to earnings from coronavirus and headwinds in the manufacturing sector.

Coles Group fell up to 1.5% after the country’s second-biggest grocery chain posted near-flat half-year earnings.

Meanwhile, the country’s top two lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp advanced as much as 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

The mining sub-index reversed course from earlier in the session to gain up to 0.6%.

The world’s biggest miner BHP Group gained 0.6% after a 39% jump in its half-year profit, supported by Chinese demand and high iron ore prices, while smaller rival Rio Tinto added 0.7%.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a record high of 11,938.31, rising as much as 0.5%.

Dairy farm a2 Milk Co and Auckland International Airport were among the top gainers, adding 1.1% and 1.3%, respectively. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)