Australia shares to open higher, NZ lower

June 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to trade up on Wednesday, with commodities set to gain from rising gold and oil prices. Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, finding technical support after sliding below $47 a barrel, while gold prices surged to a seven-month high, riding a weak dollar and geopolitical uncertainties. The local share price index futures rose 15 points or 0.27 percent to 5682.0, a 15.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.52 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)