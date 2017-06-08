Australia shares set for flat open, NZ down slightly

June 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat on Friday as a slew of geopolitical uncertainties are seen keeping market sentiment skittish. An exit poll on Thursday said Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party would fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain's election, while Australian police were seen carrying out "counter-terrorism" raids in Melbourne early on Friday. The local share price index futures rose 0.09 percent or 5 points to 5680.0, a 3.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.17 percent in early trade. For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)