2 months ago
Australia shares poised to fall after Fed rate hike, oil prices dip, NZ flat
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
June 14, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares poised to fall after Fed rate hike, oil prices dip, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Thursday, mirroring a dip in Wall Street after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raised interest rates and crude oil prices
slumped to their lowest close in seven months. 
    A slide in the technology sector weighed on the Nasdaq and
S&P 500 as investors worried about the pace of economic growth
after the rate increase and weaker-than-expected inflation data.
            
    Crude oil prices fell nearly 4 percent, hit by an
unexpectedly large build in gasoline inventories and an
international outlook that suggests a big increase in supply in
the coming year.      
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.548
percent or 32 points to 5805, a 28.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark ended
up 1.1 percent on Wednesday, its highest close in a month.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched up
0.1 percent in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)

