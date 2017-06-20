Australia shares set to edge lower; NZ down marginally

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Wednesday, mirroring Wall Street, with falling oil and gold prices weighing down energy and gold stocks. U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as a sharp drop in oil prices hurt energy stocks and retail stocks were pulled down by concerns about Amazon.com's plan to boost its apparel business. Gold stocks are likely to come under pressure after gold inched down to a five-week low on Tuesday. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, or 29 points to 5667, a 90.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent to finish the session at 5,757.30 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)