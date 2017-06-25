FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia shares seen flat at open; NZ down
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Investment Services
June 25, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares seen flat at open; NZ down

1 Min Read

    June 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open flat
on Monday, as gains in commodity-driven stocks are expected to
offset losses in the financial sector. 
    South Australia imposed a surprise tax on Australia's five
biggest banks on Thursday, prompting predictions that other
states could follow suit. The financial index         closed
down 0.4 percent on Friday.               
    However, commodity prices improved over the weekend with
gold, iron ore and oil edging higher.                     
    The local share price index futures          rose nearly 0.1
percent or 3 points to 5,662, a 53.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday to close at
5,715.875, but ended the week down 1 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Bill Rigby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.