Australia shares seen edging down at open; NZ down
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 10:17 PM / in 2 months

Australia shares seen edging down at open; NZ down

1 Min Read

    June 28 - Australian shares are expected to open slightly
lower on Wednesday, tracking a decline in Wall Street, though
miners and energy stocks are likely to rise on the back of
strong commodity prices.
    Wall Street fell on Tuesday after a vote on healthcare
legislation was delayed in the U.S. Senate.     
    Oil prices rose nearly 2 percent to hit a one-week high,
boosted by a weaker dollar, and Chinese iron ore prices surged 6
percent to one-month highs.                     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent or 12 points to 5,642, a 72.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed down 0.1 percent in the previous
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.2
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

