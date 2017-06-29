FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia shares expected to drop at open; NZ down
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 2 months ago

Australia shares expected to drop at open; NZ down

1 Min Read

    June 30 - Australian shares are expected to open lower on
Friday, tracking a tumble on Wall Street driven by a decline in
technology shares.     
    However, miners and energy stocks are likely to edge up due
to solid commodity prices. Oil extended gains to a sixth day,
its longest streak since April, while iron ore futures rose more
than 4 percent.                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.16
percent, or 67 points to 5,710, a 108.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 1.1 percent in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.5
percent in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.