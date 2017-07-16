Australia shares to open higher; NZ opens flat

July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, supported by a rise in oil prices and a positive session on Wall Street last Friday. The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday after data showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month, pointing to tame inflation and soft domestic demand that diminished prospects of a third interest rate increase. Oil prices rose on Friday as U.S. oil producers added only two rigs and on signs of increased Chinese demand. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, a 61.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.5 percent higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade. (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)