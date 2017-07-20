FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open lower; NZ down
July 20, 2017

Australia shares to open lower; NZ down

1 Min Read

    July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a subdued
start on Friday after Wall Street closed flat in its previous
session with soft commodity prices expected to further weaken
sentiment.
    China steel rebar and steelmaking raw material futures sank
on Thursday as speculative investors booked profits while oil
settled lower as concerns over abundant global crude supplies
persisted.                    
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.19
percent to 5688 points, a 73.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent
on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.08
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru)

