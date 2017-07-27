FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Australia shares set for a tepid start; NZ inches down
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 19 days ago

Australia shares set for a tepid start; NZ inches down

1 Min Read

    July 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a quiet
start on Friday, as positive sentiment from firm oil prices may
be offset by falling U.S. stocks and sliding iron ore prices. 
    Oil prices climbed to an eight-week high on Thursday, after
a rally in U.S. gasoline futures, while U.S. stocks retreated
due to poor performance from tech and transportation
shares.         
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.03
percent to 5718, a 67.01 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 0.15 percent higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.