in a month
Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ stocks flat
July 9, 2017 / 10:14 PM / in a month

Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ stocks flat

1 Min Read

    July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday, tracking Wall Street, which posted its best gain on
Friday in six sessions after a U.S. payrolls report gave
investors more confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy.
    Labor Department data showed that the United States added
222,000 jobs last month, exceeding expectations of a gain of
179,000, putting the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest
rates once more this year.    
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent or 10 points to 5661, a 42.6 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark dipped 1 percent to 5,703.6 on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index          was flat
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney-)

