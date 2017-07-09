Australia shares poised to open higher; NZ stocks flat

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street, which posted its best gain on Friday in six sessions after a U.S. payrolls report gave investors more confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy. Labor Department data showed that the United States added 222,000 jobs last month, exceeding expectations of a gain of 179,000, putting the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates once more this year. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent or 10 points to 5661, a 42.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 1 percent to 5,703.6 on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney-)