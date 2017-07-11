Australia shares expected to open steady, NZ stocks flat

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a quiet start on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stocks, which had a choppy session driven by political news, including emails disclosed by President Donald Trump's eldest son that cited Russian support for his father's 2016 presidential campaign. Concerns about whether the Trump administration would be able to push through its economic agenda this year have also weighed on the market, especially after repeated delays in getting a new healthcare bill passed. Investors are keeping an eye on the upcoming semi-annual monetary policy testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and second-quarter earnings reports expected on Friday from big U.S. banks. The local share price index futures was down 0.053 percent to 5672, a 56.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to 5,728.9 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)