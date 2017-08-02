FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Australia shares to edge higher, NZ flat
August 2, 2017 / 10:32 PM / a day ago

Australia shares to edge higher, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly
higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains and on higher oil
prices.
    Iron ore miners could face risks, however, as iron ore
futures retreated on Wednesday after a three-day rise.
          
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 11 points, to 5,692 - a 52.2-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.06
percent, or 4.69 points, to 7,743.62 at 2226 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Binisha Ben; Editing by Peter Cooney)

