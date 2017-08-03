FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 4 hours
Australia shares set to edge lower, NZ flat
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 10:24 PM / in 4 hours

Australia shares set to edge lower, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Friday, under pressure from falling oil prices and
mirroring Wall Street, where technology stocks weighed down the
S&P 500        and the Nasdaq         indexes.
    Oil prices fell on Thursday, as cautious buying dried up
after U.S. crude rose to near $50 a barrel, on concerns of high
crude supplies from OPEC      .
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.02
percent, or 1 point, to 5,664, a 71.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed about 0.2 percent lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was down
0.05 percent, or 3.5 points, at 7,750.25 at 2216 GMT.

 (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.