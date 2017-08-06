Australia shares expected to rebound; NZ down

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday following three sessions of losses, tracking a strong close from Wall Street in the previous session on higher than expected July jobs data. Material stocks are also expected to benefit from higher commodity prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.42 percent, or 24 points to 5,684, a 36.58-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent, or 4.99 points, to 7,741.13 at 2206 GMT. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)