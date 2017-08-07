FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open higher, NZ down
August 7, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 4 days ago

Australia shares to open higher, NZ down

1 Min Read

    Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge up on Tuesday, mirroring
Wall Street where the Dow Jones        hit its ninth consecutive record closing
high, along with a slight climb on the S&P index        in the previous session.
    A measure of equity markets across the world climbed to a record high on
Monday, boosted by gains in Asia. Strong economic data globally and healthy
corporate earnings in the United States have supported equities.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2 percent, or 12 points
to 5,718, a 55.56-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1 percent, or 10.65
points to 7,760.92 at 2210 GMT.

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)

