Australia shares poised for slow start; NZ down

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a weak start on Wednesday, following an underwhelming lead-in from Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to respond aggressively to any threats from North Korea. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15 percent, snapping a 9-day streak of closing records. Retreating Chinese rebar steel futures and oil prices are also set to cap further gains in Australian material stocks. The local share price index futures rose 0.07 percent, or 4 points to 5,682, a 61.75-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.8 points to 7,759.92 at 2206 GMT. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)