Australia shares to open higher, New Zealand up

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend gains on Tuesday, mirroring gains from Wall Street as investors saw nuclear tensions subsiding between the United States and North Korea. Investors were emboldened after South Korea's president said resolving North Korea's nuclear ambitions must be done peacefully and U.S. officials played down the risk of an imminent war. The Australian share price index futures rose 0.4 percent or 21 points to 5694, a 36.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.65 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 14.35 points to 7776.49 at 22:04 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)