Asian Markets

Australian shares set to rise tracking Wall Street, NZ up

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians are reflected in a window displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street’s tech driven rally and expectations U.S. lawmakers will pass a coronavirus relief package.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 29-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, as at 2038 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.4% higher on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,392.50 in early trade.

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

