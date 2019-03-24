Aussie shares poised to open lower on global growth fears, NZ drops

March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday following a weaker Wall Street finish on Friday, when gloomy U.S. factory data led to an inversion of U.S. Treasury yields, feeding fears of a global economic downturn. U.S. Treasury 10-year note yields dropped below three-month Treasury bill yields for the first time since 2007 after the disappointing U.S. manufacturing and services data. This prompted investors to flee risk-sensitive assets as a yield curve inversion is seen as an indicator of looming recession. The local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent or 50 points to 6,133, a 62.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.5 percent higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent or 69.57 points to 9,481.42 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)