Aussie shares poised to open lower tracking Wall St, NZ falls

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, in line with overnight weakness on Wall Street as technology and financial stocks came under pressure. Energy stocks were also marked lower, expected to reverse course from Monday's gains as oil prices turned negative after U.S. President Donald Trump came out against crude output reductions. Share price index futures were down 63 points to 5,868, a 73.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)