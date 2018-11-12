Financials
Aussie shares poised to open lower tracking Wall St, NZ falls

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Tuesday, in line with overnight weakness on Wall Street as
technology and financial stocks came under pressure.
    Energy stocks         were also marked lower, expected to
reverse course from Monday's gains as oil prices turned negative
after U.S. President Donald Trump came out against crude output
reductions.      
    Share price index futures          were down 63 points to
5,868, a 73.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.8
percent in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
