Aussie shares poised to rebound; New Zealand stocks up 1 pct

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to recover on Thursday following a rise in U.S. equities after positive corporate earnings and a rebound in oil prices reassured investors. The local share price index futures rose 18 points to 5,660, a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped seven straight sessions of losses and rose 1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)