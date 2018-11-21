Financials
Aussie shares poised to rebound; New Zealand stocks up 1 pct

    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to recover
on Thursday following a rise in U.S. equities after positive
corporate earnings and a rebound in oil prices reassured
investors. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 18 points
to 5,660, a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         snapped
seven straight sessions of losses and rose 1 percent in early
trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane
Merriman)
