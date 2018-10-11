Aussie shares set for another round of drubbing; NZ falls 1 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to extend sharp losses on Friday, after suffering their worst drubbing in over eight months as risk appetite was battered by the Sino-U.S. trade war and the prospect of aggressive rate hikes from U.S. Federal Reserve. A measure of world equity prices fell to a one-year low on Thursday as Wall Street extended its October slide into a sixth session, a day ahead of the beginning of corporate earnings season that will reflect the impact of a bitter trade conflict between Beijing and Washington. The local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent or 47 points to 5,778, a 105.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.7 percent on Thursday in line with a global sell-off. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1 percent or 89.84 points to 8,631.36. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)