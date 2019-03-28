Aussie shares set to open flat, China-U.S. trade talks in focus; NZ up

March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open flat on Friday as investors await more developments in Sino-U.S. trade talks amid ongoing concerns about the health of the global economy. The local share price index futures fell 1 point to 6,167 by 2042 GMT, a 9.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 0.7 percent on Thursday as market participants cheered signs of possible progress towards a U.S.-China trade deal. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 18.12 points to 9,784.31 in early trade. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)