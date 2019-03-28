Financials
Aussie shares set to open flat, China-U.S. trade talks in focus; NZ up

    March 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
flat on Friday as investors await more developments in Sino-U.S.
trade talks amid ongoing concerns about the health of the global
economy.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1 point to
6,167 by 2042 GMT, a 9.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark jumped 0.7 percent on Thursday as market
participants cheered signs of possible progress towards a
U.S.-China trade deal.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2
percent or 18.12 points to 9,784.31 in early trade.
    
       

