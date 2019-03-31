Financials
Aussie shares set to open higher on miners, progress in China-U.S. trade talks; NZ up

    April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
higher on Monday, boosted by miners as well as optimism over
progress in the China-U.S. trade talks.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3
percent, an 8.3-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Friday,
ending the March quarter 0.7 percent higher.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.05
percent, or 5.14 points, to 9,850.09 in early trade.       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
